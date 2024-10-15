Open Menu

Lebanon PM Says Ready To Bolster Army In South After Any Ceasefire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Lebanon's prime minister said Tuesday his country was ready to bolster the army's presence in the south after any ceasefire, adding Israeli troops were making brief cross-border incursions.

"Currently we have 4,500 soldiers in south Lebanon, and we wish to increase them to between 7,000 and 11,000," Najib Mikati told AFP in an interview.

As soon as a ceasefire is reached, "we can move soldiers" from other parts of the country to the south, he said.

"The information we have is that there are brief (Israeli) incursions" into south Lebanon, he added.

Israel said it had launched limited ground operations in neighbouring Lebanon about two weeks ago.

Mikati also said security had been tightened at the country's only airport in Beirut, to remove any pretexts for an Israeli attack.

"The government is doing everything in its power to remove any pretexts from the Israelis' hands," he said.

