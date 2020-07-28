Lebanon PM slams 'dangerous' Israeli border escalation

Lebanon's premier condemned Tuesday a "dangerous military escalation" by Israel after a security incident at the border led the Jewish state to fire artillery across the frontier

"Israel has once again violated Lebanon's sovereignty.

.. in a dangerous military escalation," Hassan Diab said on Twitter, in his government's first official response to Monday's shelling.

"I call for caution in the coming days because I fear that things will get worse in light of severe tension at the border," he added.