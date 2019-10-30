Lebanon President Asks Hariri To Head Caretaker Cabinet
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 06:24 PM
Lebanon's president on Wednesday acknowledged the government's resignation following almost two weeks of unprecedented protests but asked it to stay on until a new cabinet is formed
Michel Aoun "asked the government to continue to conduct affairs until a new cabinet is formed", his office said in a statement.
He said the measure followed the constitutional provision for cases in which the government steps down.
Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced his cabinet's resignation on Tuesday, the 13th day of a wave of protests triggered by a proposed tax on calls via free phone applications.
Though that proposal was then scrapped, the demonstrations swelled into a broad cross-sectarian call for an end to a political system viewed as corrupt and inefficient.
Many of the country's ruling elite hail from political parties or families that have been in power since the end of the 1975-1990 civil war.