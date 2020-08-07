UrduPoint.com
Lebanon President Says Negligence Or Missile May Have Caused Port Blast

Fri 07th August 2020 | 10:45 PM

Lebanon president says negligence or missile may have caused port blast

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said Friday that the port blast that killed more than 150 people and ravaged parts of Beirut was caused either by negligence or a missile attack

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said Friday that the port blast that killed more than 150 people and ravaged parts of Beirut was caused either by negligence or a missile attack.

It could have been "negligence or foreign interference through a missile or bomb," the president said in a televised interview, three days after the explosion.

