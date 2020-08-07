Lebanon president says negligence or missile may have caused port blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Lebanese President Michel Aoun said Friday that the port blast that killed more than 150 people and ravaged parts of Beirut was caused either by negligence or a missile attack.

It could have been "negligence or foreign interference through a missile or bomb," the president said in a televised interview, three days after the explosion.