Lebanon President Says Negligence Or Missile May Have Caused Port Blast
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 10:45 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Lebanese President Michel Aoun said Friday that the port blast that killed more than 150 people and ravaged parts of Beirut was caused either by negligence or a missile attack.
It could have been "negligence or foreign interference through a missile or bomb," the president said in a televised interview, three days after the explosion.