Lebanon President To Chair Crisis Talks Over Weekend Violence

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 02:23 PM

Lebanon president to chair crisis talks over weekend violence

Lebanon's under-fire president is set to meet Monday with top security officials to discuss rare violence over the weekend that left hundreds wounded in the protest-hit country

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Lebanon's under-fire president is set to meet Monday with top security officials to discuss rare violence over the weekend that left hundreds wounded in the protest-hit country.

Michel Aoun will be joined by the care-taker ministers of the interior and defence as well as the chiefs of the military and security agencies in the early afternoon, his office said in a statement.

The meeting will touch on "security developments" in a country rocked since October 17 by unprecedented protests against a political class deemed incompetent, corrupt and responsible for an ever-deepening economic crisis.

It will also address "measures that need to be taken to preserve peace and stability," the state-run National news agency (NNA) reported.

Demonstrators at the weekend lobbed stones, firecrackers and street signs at riot police, who fired tear gas and rubber bullets to clear a flashpoint road near parliament.

Over the most violent weekend in three months of street protests, some 530 were wounded on both sides, according to a toll compiled by AFP from figures provided by the Red Cross and Civil Defence.

