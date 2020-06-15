UrduPoint.com
Lebanon President To Discuss Security After Days Of Protests

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 04:36 PM

Lebanon president to discuss security after days of protests

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun was due to convene the country's top security council on Monday after days of angry protests over a deepening economic crisis

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Lebanon's President Michel Aoun was due to convene the country's top security council on Monday after days of angry protests over a deepening economic crisis.

Hundreds of demonstrators clashed with security forces at the weekend across the Mediterranean nation whose Currency has collapsed amid the worst financial crisis since Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war.

Relative calm returned on Sunday evening, with protesters holding a peaceful rally in Beirut while dozens marched to a central square in the northern city of Tripoli, AFP reporters said.

That came after three nights of violence in which demonstrators, angered by sky-rocketing prices and the government's apparent inability to tackle the crisis, had blocked highways and scuffled with security forces.

