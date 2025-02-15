Open Menu

Lebanon President Vows Punishment For Attackers Of UN Peacekeeper

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2025 | 02:01 PM

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Lebanese President Joseph Aoun vowed on Saturday to punish the perpetrators of an attack on a United Nations peacekeeping convoy a day earlier that wounded the force's outgoing deputy commander.

Aoun "condemned the attack... and emphasised that the attackers will receive their punishment", a statement from the presidency said on X.

"Security forces will not be lenient with any party that tries to upset stability and civil peace," it added.

Hezbollah supporters blocked the road to the country's only international airport for two consecutive nights over a decision barring two Iranian planes from landing in Beirut, with the army reporting unruly protests in the area Friday.

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) demanded an investigation after one of its vehicles was set on fire during the Friday night incident, wounding outgoing deputy force commander Chok Bahadur Dhakal as he was returning home.

