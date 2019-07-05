Lebanon Presses Syrian Refugees to Return Home by Demolishing Shelters - Rights Group

Lebanon's demolition of at least 20 shelters for Syrian refugees, claiming the structures failed to comply with building codes, represents a backhanded strategy to pressure the refugees into return to their homes, Human Rights Watch said in a report on Friday

"This crackdown on housing code violations should be seen for what it is, which is illegitimate pressure on Syrian refugees to leave Lebanon," Human Rights Watch Refugee Rights Director Bill Frelick said in the report. "Many of those affected have real reasons to fear returning to Syria, including arrests, torture, and ill-treatment by Syrian intelligence branches."

Frelick said he watched Lebanese authorities demolish shelters in the Bekaa Valley and near Aarsal in the nation's northeast.

The report added that Lebanese military demolished about 20 Syrian refugee shelters on July 1, contending they did not comply with long-existing, but largely unenforced, housing codes.

The Lebanese military has also been forcing refugees living in semi-permanent shelters on agricultural land to dismantle their shelters' concrete walls and roofs and replace them with less protective materials, or face army demolition of their homes, the report added.

The forced shelter dismantlement was ordered by Lebanon's Higher Defense Council, according to the report.