Lebanon Prime Minister-designate vows technocratic cabinet

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Lebanese prime minister-designate Hassan Diab said Friday he wants to form a government of independent technocrats that can tackle the spiralling economic crisis as protests against his nomination spread.

Speaking as visiting US envoy David Hale called for reforms, the Hezbollah-backed premier vowed to form an inclusive cabinet that would secure much-needed foreign aid.

Diab, a little-known 60-year-old engineering professor, was designated on Thursday with the endorsement of Hezbollah and its allies.

The nomination of the independent former education minister and self-professed "technocrat" ended nearly two months of wrangling among lawmakers.