Lebanon Prime Minister Suggests Holding Early Presidential Elections If Cabinet Not Formed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri responded to President Michel Aoun's call by suggesting holding early presidential elections in case the president did not sign the decree on the formation of a government.

Aoun earlier said Hariri would have to leave if he could not form and lead a government. The Lebanese president called on the prime minister to come to the presidential palace in Baabda to "immediately, in agreement with him, form a government in accordance with the constitutional standards and mechanisms adopted in the formation of governments, and without excuses or delays."

Hariri's answer is in many ways similar to Aoun's statement, and sometimes it is a reprint of the presidential message with only a few word changes - the passages that the president used in relation to the prime minister, the prime minister uses in relation to the president.

"If the president is unable to sign decrees on the formation of a government of non-partisan specialists capable of carrying out the required reforms in order to stop the collapse from which the country and the people are suffering, then he will have to explain to the Lebanese the real reason that makes him obstruct the will of the parliament that has chosen the appointed prime minister," Hariri wrote on Twitter.

"And in order to reduce pain and suffering [of citizens], to allow early presidential elections, which are the only constitutional means that can reverse the consequences of his election to the post of the republic's president by lawmakers five years ago, just as they chose me to form a government five months ago," he said.