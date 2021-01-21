Lebanon prosecutor questions central bank chief over capital flight

A prosecutor Thursday questioned Lebanon's central bank chief Riad Salameh, the latter and a judicial source said, after a Swiss request for help in an anti-graft probe linked to capital flight

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ):A prosecutor Thursday questioned Lebanon's central bank chief Riad Salameh, the latter and a judicial source said, after a Swiss request for help in an anti-graft probe linked to capital flight.

The Swiss attorney general's office said Tuesday it had requested assistance from Lebanon in an investigation into "aggravated money laundering... in connection with possible embezzlement to the detriment of" the Lebanese central bank.

A Lebanese judicial source has said the probe was looking into $400 million purportedly transferred out of Lebanon, by Salameh, his brother, his assistant and financial institutions linked to the central bank, allegations Salameh's office has denied.

Salameh in a statement said he had been seen Thursday by public prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat.

"I answered all his and the Swiss general attorney's questions. I assured him that no money transfer had been made from the Bank of Lebanon accounts or budgets," he said.

A judicial source said that Salameh mentioned only "transfers not exceeding 240 millions dollars made since 2002 from personal accounts to fund a company founded with his brother".

The prosecutor will request the central bank provide the records of these transfers, including the amount and date of each transaction, before it replies to the Swiss attorney general, the same source said.

Salameh said he would be happy to travel to Switzerland to defend himself against any accusations, the source said.

According to Lebanon's Al-Akhbar daily newspaper, the probe is part of a wider effort spearheaded by France, Britain and the United States to investigate shady dealings by Lebanese officials, including Salameh.

It comes as Lebanon grapples with its worst economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.