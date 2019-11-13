UrduPoint.com
Lebanon Protests Flare After President Shuns Demands

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 06:41 PM

Lebanon protests flare after president shuns demands

Lebanese protesters blocked main roads Wednesday, angered by what they viewed as the president ignoring their demands in nearly a month of rallies, and after a man was shot dead

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Lebanese protesters blocked main roads Wednesday, angered by what they viewed as the president ignoring their demands in nearly a month of rallies, and after a man was shot dead.

Hundreds marched towards the palace of President Michel Aoun in the town of Baabda outside the capital, where security forces laid coils of barbed wire across the access road.

Aoun had said on television the previous night that Lebanese who did not see any decent person in power should "emigrate" -- a comment that, despite the presidency scrambling to clarify it, immediately sent protesters onto the streets.

One man died of gunshot wounds overnight after the army opened fire to disperse protesters south of the capital, in the second such death since the start of the largely peaceful protests.

