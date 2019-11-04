UrduPoint.com
Lebanon Protests Rage On As Politicians Stall

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 11:50 PM

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ):Demonstrators in Lebanon tried to block key roads Monday after a weekend of mass rallies confirmed that political promises had failed to extinguish the unprecedented protest movement.

Nationwide cross-sectarian rallies have gripped Lebanon since October 17, demanding a complete overhaul of a political system deemed inefficient and corrupt.

The movement forced the government to resign last week and has spurred a raft of promises from political leaders, who have vowed to enact serious reforms to combat corruption.

But on Monday demonstrators battled on, vowing to keep up their street movement until all their demands are met, including the formation of a technocratic government.

"The people in power are not serious" about forming a new government, said Aadi, a 30-year-old demonstrator blocking a road that connects the capital to the southern city of Sidon.

"They think we are playing here." In a now almost daily game of cat-and-mouse with riot police, increasingly organised protesters erected temporary road blocks using dumpsters and parked vehicles.

In the capital Beirut, they sat cross-legged on a key flyover and gathered near the Central Bank, which protesters blame for fuelling Lebanon's economic crisis.

Schools had been due to reopen on Monday after weeks ofsporadic closures, but some remained shuttered as much of the countrywas on partial lockdown for a third Monday.

More Stories From World

