Lebanon Ready for Dialogue With Gulf Countries - Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Lebanon is ready for dialogue with Gulf countries to resolve the current political crisis, Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib said on Monday.

"The current crisis situation is, of course, solvable. We are committed to dialogue, we are striving for it," Bouhabib said.