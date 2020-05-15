Lebanon ready to float currency after aid secured: minister

Lebanon's finance minister said Friday his crisis-hit country was ready to comply with a request from the International Monetary Fund to float its struggling local currency after receiving foreign aid

Ghazi Wazni told AFP that Lebanon would also slash by half the number of commercial banks in its oversized banking sector in a bid to alleviate its worst financial crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.