UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon Ready To Host Second Conference On Syrian Refugees - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 10:38 PM

Lebanon Ready to Host Second Conference on Syrian Refugees - Minister

Lebanon is ready to provide a platform for the second conference on Syrian refugees, Lebanese Minister of Tourism and Social Affairs Ramzi Moucharafieh told Sputnik on Thursday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Lebanon is ready to provide a platform for the second conference on Syrian refugees, Lebanese Minister of Tourism and Social Affairs Ramzi Moucharafieh told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Wednesday, an international conference on the return of refugees opened in Damascus, Syria. The conference announced the participation of delegations from 27 countries, including Russia, and representatives of 12 international organizations. The United Nations acts as an observer.

"Russia supported the proposal to hold a second conference in Lebanon, but it is too early to talk about the date," Moucharafieh said after a bilateral meeting with Russian presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev.

At a meeting with the Russian delegation, Moucharafieh noted that Lebanon has the largest number of refugees as a percentage of the country's population, with 4.

5 million Lebanese citizens accounting for about 2 million refugees from Syria and 600,000 from Palestine. This negatively affects the economy and security of the country, prompting the Lebanese authorities to support the Russian initiative while declaring readiness to resolve the refugee issue as soon as possible.

The Russian side promised that it would provide Lebanon with all possible assistance for the return of refugees to Syria.

According to the minister, Russian delegations are planning to visit Beirut in the nearest future to continue work on Syrian refugee issues.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Palestine Russia Damascus Visit Beirut Lebanon All From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Pentagon Embeds 10 Officers With US Health Agency ..

2 minutes ago

Chan proposes dialogue for opposition, treasury be ..

2 minutes ago

France Pledges Extra $177Mln to WHO, COVAX to Bols ..

2 minutes ago

Ceasefire Observed Along Entire Line of Contact in ..

2 minutes ago

Chairman NDMA tests positive for coronavirus

14 minutes ago

At least 74 migrants dead in shipwreck off Libya: ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.