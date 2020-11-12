Lebanon Ready to Host Second Conference on Syrian Refugees - Minister

Lebanon is ready to provide a platform for the second conference on Syrian refugees, Lebanese Minister of Tourism and Social Affairs Ramzi Moucharafieh told Sputnik on Thursday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Lebanon is ready to provide a platform for the second conference on Syrian refugees, Lebanese Minister of Tourism and Social Affairs Ramzi Moucharafieh told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Wednesday, an international conference on the return of refugees opened in Damascus, Syria. The conference announced the participation of delegations from 27 countries, including Russia, and representatives of 12 international organizations. The United Nations acts as an observer.

"Russia supported the proposal to hold a second conference in Lebanon, but it is too early to talk about the date," Moucharafieh said after a bilateral meeting with Russian presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev.

At a meeting with the Russian delegation, Moucharafieh noted that Lebanon has the largest number of refugees as a percentage of the country's population, with 4.

5 million Lebanese citizens accounting for about 2 million refugees from Syria and 600,000 from Palestine. This negatively affects the economy and security of the country, prompting the Lebanese authorities to support the Russian initiative while declaring readiness to resolve the refugee issue as soon as possible.

The Russian side promised that it would provide Lebanon with all possible assistance for the return of refugees to Syria.

According to the minister, Russian delegations are planning to visit Beirut in the nearest future to continue work on Syrian refugee issues.