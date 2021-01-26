UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon Ready To Resume Maritime Border Demarcation Talks With Israel - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 09:26 PM

Lebanon Ready to Resume Maritime Border Demarcation Talks With Israel - President

Lebanon is ready to resume negotiations with Israel on maritime border demarcation, President Michel Aoun said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Lebanon is ready to resume negotiations with Israel on maritime border demarcation, President Michel Aoun said on Tuesday.

Aoun reaffirmed Beirut's willingness to continue talks during a meeting with US Ambassador in Lebanon Dorothy Shea.

"During the meeting, the issue of demarcation of the southern maritime borders was discussed. President Aoun reaffirmed Lebanese position on the resumption of negotiations based on the proposals that were presented (by Lebanon) at previous meetings," the presidential office said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

Aoun and Shea also discussed bilateral US-Lebanese relations and the latest developments in the middle East. The president noted the importance of Beirut's relations with Washington within the framework of mutual understanding and mutual respect.

The US-mediated talks, launched in October, seek to resolve an overlap between the two rival nations' territorial waters and exclusive economic zones over an area of roughly 330 square miles that is situated over large oil and gas deposits beneath the Mediterranean seabed. By November, negotiations appeared to have hit an impasse after several rounds of talks as the sides reportedly presented contradicting border proposals. In line with an initiative put forward by the US, negotiations were delayed until further notice.

In early December, Aoun also said that Lebanon was ready to continue negotiations with Israel and hopes for their successful outcome.

Related Topics

Israel Washington Oil Beirut Lebanon Middle East October November December Border Gas

Recent Stories

Administration decides action against 63 illegal c ..

34 seconds ago

Court seeks report from jail superintendent on Kha ..

36 seconds ago

Biden Will Support Israeli-Palestinian Mutually-Ag ..

3 minutes ago

France Ready to Sell Next-Generation FDI Frigates ..

3 minutes ago

Australia's a reliable friend of Pakistan: Governo ..

3 minutes ago

Indian claim of big democracy is totally a fraud: ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.