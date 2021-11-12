Lebanon Ready to Work With EU on Responding to Belarus Migration Crisis - Schinas

European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas on Friday thanked Turkey for its assistance in tackling the migration crisis at the Belarusian-EU border and said that Lebanon is also ready to work with Brussels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas on Friday thanked Turkey for its assistance in tackling the migration crisis at the Belarusian-EU border and said that Lebanon is also ready to work with Brussels.

Earlier in the day, Turkey's aviation authority decided that Iraqi, Syrian and Yemeni citizens will not be allowed to board flights form Turkey to Belarus.

"I salute publicly the decision by the Turkish Civil Aviation Authority that has announced their decision to also limit this type of operations and I got assurances here in Lebanon that Lebanon is also ready to work with us in that respect," Schinas told a press conference.