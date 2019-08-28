Lebanon Reaffirms Commitment to UN Resolution on Ending Israeli-Hezbollah Fighting

Lebanese Foreign Minister Jobran Bassil confirmed Wednesday that his country remained committed to a UN resolution calling for ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel, after days of hostilities

Lebanon has accused Israel of being behind a drone strike on the office of the Hezbollah militant group near Beirut on Sunday, followed by another on Palestinian military positions in eastern Lebanon.

"Jobran Bassil discussed with UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis the Israeli attacks in the southern Beirut suburb and its consequences.

He called for the UN to condemn these attacks and ... confirmed Lebanon's commitment to UN Security Council Resolution 1701," the statement read.

The resolution put an end to a month-long war between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah in 2006. It called for Israel and Lebanon to support a permanent ceasefire and drew the so-called blue line between the two, which serves as their land border.