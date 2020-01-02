UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon Receives Interpol Arrest Warrant For Ex-Nissan Boss Carlos Ghosn Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 08:39 PM

Lebanon Receives Interpol Arrest Warrant for Ex-Nissan Boss Carlos Ghosn Reports

Lebanon has received an arrest warrant from Interpol for Carlos Ghosn, fugitive former Nissan chairman, who arrived in Beirut earlier this week despite a travel ban issued by Japan where he is wanted on charges of financial misconduct, the Daily Star newspaper reported, citing caretaker Lebanese Justice Minister Albert Serhan

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) Lebanon has received an arrest warrant from Interpol for Carlos Ghosn, fugitive former Nissan chairman, who arrived in Beirut earlier this week despite a travel ban issued by Japan where he is wanted on charges of financial misconduct, the Daily Star newspaper reported, citing caretaker Lebanese Justice Minister Albert Serhan.

Ghosn was arrested in Tokyo in November 2018 and placed under house arrest under close surveillance, awaiting trial later this year. On Tuesday, he announced that he had arrived in his home country of Lebanon. It remains unknown how he sidestepped the Japanese law enforcement and crossed international borders without any of his Brazilian, French and Lebanese passports.

Tokyo accuses Ghosn of falsification of financial statements through concealing an approximate $71 million in income and illegal use of about $21 million worth of company assets to compensate for his personal loss from a failed investment.

While the Japanese authorities reportedly had no record of Ghosn leaving the country, Lebanese media speculated that he had a private security firm arrange his escape on a private jet. Al Akhbar newspaper cited a source as saying that Ghosn had arrived in Beirut from Istanbul on a private jet.

In addition to not having an extradition agreement with Japan, the Lebanese authorities stand by that there were no legal grounds for Ghosn to be prosecuted and not be able to leave Japan.

Back in Japan, searches in Ghosn's house are currently underway, as police are trying to find out who helped him escape.

Related Topics

Police Company Tokyo Beirut Istanbul Japan Lebanon November 2018 Media From Agreement Nissan Million

Recent Stories

Quetta receives winter's first snowfall

2 minutes ago

Firefighter killed in latest New Delhi factory bla ..

2 minutes ago

US stocks open 2020 on strong footing

2 minutes ago

Army called to evacuate people under rubble in Suk ..

2 minutes ago

On Day 29, French rail strike makes history

8 minutes ago

Yemeni Ambassador calls on Interior Minister

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.