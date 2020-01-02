Lebanon Receives Interpol Arrest Warrant for Ex-Nissan Boss Carlos Ghosn Reports

Lebanon has received an arrest warrant from Interpol for Carlos Ghosn, fugitive former Nissan chairman, who arrived in Beirut earlier this week despite a travel ban issued by Japan where he is wanted on charges of financial misconduct, the Daily Star newspaper reported, citing caretaker Lebanese Justice Minister Albert Serhan

Ghosn was arrested in Tokyo in November 2018 and placed under house arrest under close surveillance, awaiting trial later this year. On Tuesday, he announced that he had arrived in his home country of Lebanon. It remains unknown how he sidestepped the Japanese law enforcement and crossed international borders without any of his Brazilian, French and Lebanese passports.

Tokyo accuses Ghosn of falsification of financial statements through concealing an approximate $71 million in income and illegal use of about $21 million worth of company assets to compensate for his personal loss from a failed investment.

While the Japanese authorities reportedly had no record of Ghosn leaving the country, Lebanese media speculated that he had a private security firm arrange his escape on a private jet. Al Akhbar newspaper cited a source as saying that Ghosn had arrived in Beirut from Istanbul on a private jet.

In addition to not having an extradition agreement with Japan, the Lebanese authorities stand by that there were no legal grounds for Ghosn to be prosecuted and not be able to leave Japan.

Back in Japan, searches in Ghosn's house are currently underway, as police are trying to find out who helped him escape.