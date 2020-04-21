UrduPoint.com
Lebanon Records No New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours For 1st Time In 2 Months

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 07:38 PM

No COVID-19 cases were detected in Lebanon over the past 24 hours for the first time since February 21, when the first case of the infection was recorded, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) No COVID-19 cases were detected in Lebanon over the past 24 hours for the first time since February 21, when the first case of the infection was recorded, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The daily report did not record a single case of the coronavirus.

The number of those infected remains 677," the ministry said.

The death toll, meanwhile, stands at 21, and over 100 patients have recovered from the disease.

Earlier in April, the authorities extended a nationwide state of emergency, introduced on March 16, until April 26.

