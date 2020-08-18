UrduPoint.com
Lebanon Reimposes Lockdown Amid COVID-19 Spike: Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 10:17 PM

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Lebanese authorities on Tuesday announced a new lockdown and an overnight curfew to rein in a spike in coronavirus infections.

The new measures will come into effect on Friday and last just over two weeks, the interior ministry said, adding that they would not affect the clean-up and aid effort following the devastating August 4 Beirut port blast.

