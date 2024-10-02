Lebanon Reopens Airspace After Iran Attack On Israel
Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Transport Minister Ali Hamieh said Lebanon was reopening its airspace after closing it earlier on Tuesday because of "regional developments" after Iran launched a missile attack on Israel.
"After follow-up and based on the proposal" of those concerned in the civil aviation authority, "we announce the reopening of Lebanese airspace and therefore the resumption" of air traffic, Hamieh posted on X.
Iran launched around 180 missiles at Israel on Tuesday in response to the killings of Tehran-backed militant leaders including the head of the Hezbollah Lebanese group, Hassan Nasrallah.
Most of the missiles were intercepted by Israeli air defences or by allied air forces before they reached Israel.
Earlier, Hamieh had said that "in consideration of the regional developments, the airspace will be closed to air traffic for two hours", adding that "the resumption of flights will be evaluated later".
It was Iran's second direct attack on Israel after a missile and drone attack in April in response to a deadly Israeli air strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.
