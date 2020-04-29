UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon Repatriates 223 Citizens Stranded Abroad Due To Pandemic, Expects More - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 05:58 PM

Lebanon Repatriates 223 Citizens Stranded Abroad Due to Pandemic, Expects More - Reports

The Lebanese government has airlifted up to 223 of its citizens stranded abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic, media reported Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The Lebanese government has airlifted up to 223 of its citizens stranded abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic, media reported Wednesday.

According to Arab News media outlet, flag carrier middle East Airlines flew 135 Lebanese nationals from Dammam, Saudi Arabia after undergoing medical examinations.

A further 88 were returned from Paris, France, and subsequently underwent polymerase chain reaction tests for coronavirus in Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport.

The government expects to return up to 5,000 nationals from around the world, the news site added.

So far, Lebanon has avoided an explosion in coronavirus cases, counting about 720 cases of infection and 24 deaths overall as of Wednesday.

Related Topics

World France Paris Beirut Saudi Arabia Lebanon Middle East SITE Media From Government Arab Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt is likely to further cut down POL prices

1 minute ago

IOJK situation fast deteriorating under a dual-loc ..

8 minutes ago

US GDP Contracts by 4.8 Percent in First Quarter - ..

1 minute ago

Germany Extends Global Travel Warning Until Mid-Ju ..

1 minute ago

Belarus Buys First Shipment of Oil From Saudi Arab ..

1 minute ago

Spain, France, UK to Take Over Baltic Air Policing ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.