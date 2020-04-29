Lebanon Repatriates 223 Citizens Stranded Abroad Due to Pandemic, Expects More - Reports

The Lebanese government has airlifted up to 223 of its citizens stranded abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic, media reported Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The Lebanese government has airlifted up to 223 of its citizens stranded abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic, media reported Wednesday.

According to Arab News media outlet, flag carrier middle East Airlines flew 135 Lebanese nationals from Dammam, Saudi Arabia after undergoing medical examinations.

A further 88 were returned from Paris, France, and subsequently underwent polymerase chain reaction tests for coronavirus in Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport.

The government expects to return up to 5,000 nationals from around the world, the news site added.

So far, Lebanon has avoided an explosion in coronavirus cases, counting about 720 cases of infection and 24 deaths overall as of Wednesday.