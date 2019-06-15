UrduPoint.com
Lebanon-Russia Collaboration May Be Effective In Fighting Terrorism - Defense Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 07:24 PM

Collaboration between Russia and Lebanon at the level of special services can be very effective in detecting terror cells and fighting terrorists, Lebanese Defense Minister Elias Bou Saab told Sputnik

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Collaboration between Russia and Lebanon at the level of special services can be very effective in detecting terror cells and fighting terrorists, Lebanese Defense Minister Elias Bou Saab told Sputnik.

"There must be close interaction between the special services of Lebanon and this is actually happening and we will enhance it in the future.

And there should be coordination with all international partners in the fight against terrorism in the framework of interaction and information exchange. Interaction with the special services of Russia can be very useful to disclose terrorists and fight against them. This will be one of the issues that we will discuss during a visit to Moscow," Bou Saab said.

The Lebanese defense minister will pay an official visit to Moscow later in June heading a delegation at the invitation of the Russian Defense Ministry.

