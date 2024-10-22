Lebanon Says 13 Killed In Israel Strike Near South Beirut Hospital
Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Lebanon's health ministry on Tuesday said 13 people, including a child, were killed in an Israeli strike near a south Beirut hospital.
Another 57 people were wounded in the strike late Monday near the Rafic Hariri Hospital, Lebanon's biggest public health facility, located a few kilometres from the city centre, the health ministry said.
The facility in the Jnah neighbourhood sustained minor damage in the strike, with windows shattered and its solar panels destroyed, its director said.
In the vicinity, four buildings were flattened by the strikes, said an AFP correspondent in the area.
Rescuers were on Tuesday still searching for survivors, amid fears that the toll may rise further.
The AFP correspondent at the scene heard a cell phone ringing under chunks of concrete.
Among those sifting through the rubble was resident Ola Eid who said she had watched from her balcony the previous night as her neighbourhood was bombed.
"The children were playing in the courtyard," Eid told AFP.
"I was tossing them chocolate and candy from my balcony," she added.
"Before they could even catch them, the first strike hit, then a second. I saw the children ripped apart."
The strike came as Israel targeted Beirut's southern suburbs following evacuation warnings.
The Ouzai neighbourhood, minutes away from Jnah, was hit for the first time during the conflict, Lebanon's official National news Agency (NNA) reported.
Recent Stories
Bushra Bibi kept in highly secure cell of women' ward, Adiala jail officials tel ..
Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test match against England
Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee for appointment of next CJP
Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral
Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+
Water project sparks hope amid challenges
Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality
CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement
Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today
Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour
ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024
More Stories From World
-
Erdogan vows to pursue late cleric Gulen's followers3 minutes ago
-
Hezbollah claims drone attack on Israeli PM's residence23 minutes ago
-
Activists say over 50 killed in two days of Sudan battles33 minutes ago
-
Erdogan vows to pursue late cleric Gulen's followers33 minutes ago
-
Ukraine peace talks with Russia 'depend' on US election: Zelensky43 minutes ago
-
Ukraine not asking West for nuclear weapons: Zelensky43 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh battle at 101-3 as South Africa threaten innings defeat1 hour ago
-
Stock markets diverge tracking US outlook1 hour ago
-
China-Pak strategic partnership signed to advance CAR-T therapy in Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Snyman returns for Springboks' November internationals1 hour ago
-
New mpox variant detected in Germany: health authority2 hours ago
-
North Korea UN representative denies Pyongyang sent troops to Russia2 hours ago