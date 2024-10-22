Lebanon says 13 killed in Israel strike near south Beirut hospital

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Lebanon's health ministry on Tuesday said 13 people, including a child, were killed in an Israeli strike near a south Beirut hospital.

Another 57 people were wounded in the strike late Monday near the Rafic Hariri Hospital, Lebanon's biggest public health facility, located a few kilometres from the city centre, the health ministry said.

The facility in the Jnah neighbourhood sustained minor damage in the strike, with windows shattered and its solar panels destroyed, its director said.

In the vicinity, four buildings were flattened by the strikes, said an AFP correspondent in the area.

Rescuers were on Tuesday still searching for survivors, amid fears that the toll may rise further.

The AFP correspondent at the scene heard a cell phone ringing under chunks of concrete.

Among those sifting through the rubble was resident Ola Eid who said she had watched from her balcony the previous night as her neighbourhood was bombed.

"The children were playing in the courtyard," Eid told AFP.

"I was tossing them chocolate and candy from my balcony," she added.

"Before they could even catch them, the first strike hit, then a second. I saw the children ripped apart."

The strike came as Israel targeted Beirut's southern suburbs following evacuation warnings.

The Ouzai neighbourhood, minutes away from Jnah, was hit for the first time during the conflict, Lebanon's official National news Agency (NNA) reported.