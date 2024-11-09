Lebanon Says 2 Children Among 7 Dead In Israeli Strikes On Tyre
Sumaira FH Published November 09, 2024 | 07:30 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Lebanon's health ministry said Saturday seven people including two children were killed in Israeli strikes on the southern city of Tyre a day earlier, with rescuers still searching for missing people under the rubble.
"Israeli enemy strikes on the city of Tyre killed seven people including two girls, and injured 46 others," the ministry said, adding that body parts had been found and will be "identified with DNA testing".
It added that rubble was being cleared following the strikes as part of ongoing efforts to locate missing persons.
The ministry had on Friday reported a toll of three killed and 30 injured in the strikes.
AFP photos showed rescuers carrying bodies on stretchers amid the wreckage, as rubble and twisted metal were strewn across the street.
Earlier on Saturday, Lebanon's official National news Agency had said the deadly strikes targeted three buildings in the coastal city, causing "massive damage to dozens of homes".
The NNA also said "enemy fighter jets" destroyed two heritage houses in the southern city of Nabatiyeh.
Hezbollah said on Saturday it targeted Israeli troops, locations and military sites including a base and an area north of Haifa, in addition to downing an Israeli Hermes 450 drone over a south Lebanon village.
Israel intensified its air campaign on Lebanon in September and later sent in ground troops after a year of cross-border clashes.
More than 3,110 people have been killed in Lebanon since the cross-border exchanges began, according to the Lebanese health ministry.
Recent Stories
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
More Stories From World
-
Kagiyama wins NHK Trophy despite early slip21 minutes ago
-
Germany marks 1989 Berlin Wall fall with 'Preserve Freedom' party51 minutes ago
-
Greece's main opposition party hit by new defections51 minutes ago
-
Cycling great Cavendish announces retirement1 hour ago
-
Cycling great Cavendish announces retirement1 hour ago
-
Gaza rescuers say 14 killed in Israeli strikes2 hours ago
-
China's Xi hails 'new chapter' in relations with Indonesia3 hours ago
-
Top art collector displays rare treasures in Madrid4 hours ago
-
China's Xi hails 'new chapter' in relations with Indonesia4 hours ago
-
Famine imminent in besieged northern Gaza, experts say5 hours ago
-
China's Xi meets Indonesian president in Beijing5 hours ago
-
China's Xi meets Indonesian president in Beijing: state media5 hours ago