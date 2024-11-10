Lebanon says 7 children among 23 dead in Israeli strike north of Beirut

(@FahadShabbir)

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Lebanon's health ministry said an Israeli strike on Sunday killed 23 people, including seven children, in the village of Almat north of the capital Beirut.

AFPTV footage showed rescuers rummaging with their bare hands through the wreckage of a house that had been completely razed, pulling out bodies wrapped in blankets while an excavator moved the rubble.

The Muslim majority village of Almat, about 30 kilometres (19 miles) from Beirut, is located in a mostly Christian region. It is outside Hezbollah's traditional strongholds of south Beirut and south and east Lebanon, which Israel has heavily bombed since late September.

"The Israeli enemy strike on Almat in the Jbeil district killed 23 people including seven children, in an updated but not final toll," the health ministry said in a statement.

It also said body parts had been recovered from the site and were being identified.

A pile of broken concrete and the twisted metal structure that made up the roof lay at the bottom of a staircase leading to the destroyed house, AFP images showed.

Hezbollah lawmaker Raed Berro, one of the members of parliament representing the Jbeil district, was at the site of the strike and denied Israeli claims that Hezbollah members or weapons were embedded among civilians.

"Important military and security figures are usually on the frontlines... not at the rear," he told AFP,

"Under the rubble, there are only children, elderly men and women," he said.