Lebanon Says 8 Killed In Israel Strike Near Coastal City Of Sidon
Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2024 | 06:10 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Lebanon's health ministry said at least eight people were killed and 25 others wounded Sunday in an Israeli strike near the southern city of Sidon, where an AFP correspondent said a building was targeted.
The strike hit a densely-populated area in a Sidon suburb that saw an influx of families displaced from areas further south.
It was the first strike there since the Israel-Hezbollah war erupted last month.
"The Israeli enemy's raid on Haret Saida resulted in a... toll of eight killed," the health ministry said, revising an earlier toll of two dead.
The official National news Agency said a child was among the victims.
An AFP correspondent said one apartment was destroyed in the strike on a three-storey residential complex.
Surrounding shops and buildings were also damaged, the correspondent said, as paramedics rushed to the site of the attack to search for survivors.
The Israeli army had issued an evacuation warning for several areas in south Lebanon on Sunday, but Haret Saida was not listed among the areas to be targeted.
The war since September 23 has left at least 1,615 people dead in Lebanon, according to an AFP tally of nationwide health ministry figures, though the real number is likely to be higher due to gaps in the data.
At least 1.3 million people have been displaced, more than 800,000 of them within Lebanon's borders, according to the UN's migration agency.
More than half a million people have crossed into Syria, according to Lebanese authorities, most of them Syrians.
Recent Stories
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
More Stories From World
-
Georgia vote marred by 'pressure' on voters: international observers1 minute ago
-
Dozens hurt in Israel truck ramming2 minutes ago
-
Syria Kurd force denies links to Ankara attack as Turkey strikes2 minutes ago
-
Japan ruling party misses majority in election: Broadcaster NHK12 minutes ago
-
War casts shadow over Lebanon's ancient Baalbek31 minutes ago
-
Japan ruling party misses majority in snap vote: broadcaster NHK projections31 minutes ago
-
Russian army claims new advance in east Ukraine31 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarity with Kashmiris1 hour ago
-
Mbappe and Real Madrid shaken by Clasico thrashing2 hours ago
-
Centre-left tipped to take power as Lithuanians vote2 hours ago
-
Israel pounds Gaza and Lebanon after Iran strikes2 hours ago
-
Motorcycling: Thai MotoGP results2 hours ago