Lebanon Says Five Dead In Israeli Strike On Tyre City Centre

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Lebanon's health ministry said Israel struck the southern city of Tyre on Monday, killing at least five people and wounding 10 others.

An "Israeli enemy strike this morning on a building" in the centre of the coastal city "led to a provisional toll of five dead and 10 wounded", a health ministry statement said.

It added that "work is ongoing to remove the rubble".

An AFP video journalist saw emergency personnel rush a survivor to an ambulance on a stretcher, while other rescuers worked to put out a heavily smouldering fire at the site, where a residential apartment block had collapsed like a pancake.

Tyre, an ancient coastal city which boasts a UNESCO World Heritage site, was subjected to heavy Israeli strikes last week, leaving swathes of the centre in ruins.

Dead Fire World Israel Lebanon SITE

