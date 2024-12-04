Lebanon Says Israel-Hezbollah War Death Toll At 4,047
Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The death toll in Lebanon in more than a year of war between Israel and Hezbollah has reached 4,047 people, most of them since a September escalation, authorities said Wednesday.
A week after a ceasefire took effect, Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad told reporters that "until now.
.. we have recorded 4,047 dead and 16,638 wounded."
Most of the deaths occurred after September 15, he said, adding that "we believe the real number may be higher" due to unrecorded deaths.
Recent Stories
Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’s release from jail
Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties
KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..
PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points
Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024
US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law
Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record
Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision
Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip
Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover
More Stories From World
-
Amazon launches new tool to tackle AI hallucinations22 minutes ago
-
China launches new remote-sensing satellite22 minutes ago
-
Japan intends to engage China toward resolving outstanding issues22 minutes ago
-
Thousands march demanding S. Korea president resign over martial law debacle32 minutes ago
-
Germany raids target Iraqi ring smuggling migrants to UK32 minutes ago
-
Japan's welfare applications hit decade-high32 minutes ago
-
Russia sentences man in Crimea to 15 years for treason32 minutes ago
-
French government risks falling in no-confidence vote32 minutes ago
-
OECD warns of protectionism weeks before Trump return42 minutes ago
-
Nearly 900,000 foreign tourists visit Cambodia's famed Angkor in first 11 months of 202442 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka to introduce bills on preventing financial crimes52 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka aims for 3 mln tourists in 202552 minutes ago