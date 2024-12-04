Lebanon says Israel-Hezbollah war death toll at 4,047

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The death toll in Lebanon in more than a year of war between Israel and Hezbollah has reached 4,047 people, most of them since a September escalation, authorities said Wednesday.

A week after a ceasefire took effect, Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad told reporters that "until now.

.. we have recorded 4,047 dead and 16,638 wounded."

Abiad said 316 children and 790 women were among the dead.

Most of the deaths occurred after September 15, he said, adding that "we believe the real number may be higher" due to unrecorded deaths.