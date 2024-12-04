Lebanon Says Israel-Hezbollah War Death Toll At 4,047
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The death toll in Lebanon in more than a year of war between Israel and Hezbollah has reached 4,047 people, most of them since a September escalation, authorities said Wednesday.
A week after a ceasefire took effect, Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad told reporters that "until now.
.. we have recorded 4,047 dead and 16,638 wounded."
Abiad said 316 children and 790 women were among the dead.
Most of the deaths occurred after September 15, he said, adding that "we believe the real number may be higher" due to unrecorded deaths.
Recent Stories
Registration for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Auction A ..
Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first female president
Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’s release from jail
Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties
KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..
PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points
Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024
US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law
Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record
Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision
More Stories From World
-
OECD ups global growth forecast but warns of protectionism risk25 minutes ago
-
South Korea's day of rage as Yoon's martial law founders45 minutes ago
-
Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first female president1 hour ago
-
Lebanon says Israel-Hezbollah war death toll at 4,0471 hour ago
-
Amazon launches new tool to tackle AI hallucinations1 hour ago
-
China launches new remote-sensing satellite1 hour ago
-
Japan intends to engage China toward resolving outstanding issues1 hour ago
-
Thousands march demanding S. Korea president resign over martial law debacle2 hours ago
-
Germany raids target Iraqi ring smuggling migrants to UK2 hours ago
-
Japan's welfare applications hit decade-high2 hours ago
-
Russia sentences man in Crimea to 15 years for treason2 hours ago
-
French government risks falling in no-confidence vote2 hours ago