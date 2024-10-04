Lebanon Says Israel Strike On Syria Border Cuts Off International Road
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Lebanon said an Israeli air strike on the Syrian border on Friday cut off the main international road linking the two countries.
Coastal Lebanon shares a border with Israel, with which Hezbollah is at war, and Syria, where tens of thousands of people have taken refuge from the violence engulfing the country.
Israel has said Hezbollah uses the road to bring weapons across the border from Syria, with which it is allied.
"The road that leads to the main humanitarian crossing for thousands of Lebanese into Syria is now cut off after an Israeli strike," Transport Minister Ali Hamieh told AFP.
The official National news Agency also reported the strike, saying that "enemy warplanes hit the Masnaa area", as the crossing is known, "cutting off the road".
