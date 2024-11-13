Lebanon Says Israel Strikes Hezbollah Bastion In South Beirut
Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Lebanese state media reported on Wednesday a third wave of Israeli raids on Hezbollah's south Beirut bastion in 24 hours, after the health ministry said another strike south of the capital killed six people.
"Enemy aircraft targeted Beirut's southern suburbs", the official National news Agency said, reporting six strikes.
AFPTV footage showed plumes of black smoke rising over the area following the strikes, about an hour after Israel's army issued evacuation warnings.
People hastily drove away from the area following the evacuation calls, with residents firing gunshots in the air to warn civilians to flee, an AFP photographer said.
Earlier Wednesday, an Israeli strike on Aramoun south of Beirut killed six people, Lebanon's health ministry said giving a preliminary toll for the attack on the densely-packed area which is located outside Hezbollah's traditional strongholds.
"Body parts were recovered from the site and their identities are being verified," it added, after the NNA said the strike targeted a residential apartment at dawn.
An AFP photographer saw rescuers pulling bodies out of the rubble in Aramoun, where the four-storey building had partially collapsed.
Recent Stories
Trump assigns role to Elon Musk within his administration
Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after further decline
Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandalism case
Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 to Rs5 per litre in Pakistan
Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Conference for Investors From Pak ..
Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil installations
Wives should not object as Islam permits four marriages: Hira Soomro
Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid ..
Security tightened around Karachi airport amid threat concerns
Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog
Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat
Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshawar
More Stories From World
-
Toxic smog smothering India's capital smashes WHO limit11 minutes ago
-
Indonesians drill for disaster before tsunami anniversary11 minutes ago
-
Ukraine claims Crimea attack that killed Russian military official: Kyiv source31 minutes ago
-
Indonesia go Dutch in pursuit of World Cup dreams31 minutes ago
-
China announces tax policies to boost property market: state media41 minutes ago
-
Argentina team to play Ireland in one-off rugby Test51 minutes ago
-
Trump assigns role to Elon Musk within his administration51 minutes ago
-
At COP29, Pakistan calls for grant-based climate finance; fulfillment of earlier pledges1 hour ago
-
Airlines ground Bali flights after volcano erupts1 hour ago
-
Evacuations and call for aid as Typhoon Usagi approaches Philippines2 hours ago
-
Indonesians drill for disaster before tsunami anniversary2 hours ago
-
Somaliland votes amid Horn of Africa tensions2 hours ago