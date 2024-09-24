Lebanon says Israel strikes killed 558 people, 50 of them children

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Lebanon said Tuesday the death toll from Israeli bombardment a day earlier had risen to 558, including 50 children, in the deadliest day of violence since Hezbollah and Israel went to war in 2006.

"So far, the health ministry has recorded 558 deaths, including 50 children and 94 women," Health Minister Firass Abiad said.

"This frankly negates the lies of the Israeli enemy who said it was targeting combat forces... The truth, unfortunately, is that the vast majority, if not all, of those killed in yesterday's attacks were unarmed people in their homes," he added.

A total of 1,835 people were wounded, he said, adding that they were receiving treatment in 54 hospitals.

Four of the dead were rescuers from the Risala Scout Association, which is affiliated with Hezbollah ally Amal.

Several groups operate health centres and emergency response operations in south Lebanon.

Sixteen emergency workers and firefighters were wounded, Abiad said, adding that the Bint Jbeil hospital near the Israeli border was hit on Tuesday.

Abiad also said the toll from an Israeli strike in south Beirut on Friday that killed the head of Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force, Ibrahim Aqil, had risen to 55, including seven children.

Authorities had earlier reported 45 dead in that strike on Beirut's southern suburbs.