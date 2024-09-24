Open Menu

Lebanon Says Israel Strikes Killed 558 People, 50 Of Them Children

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Lebanon says Israel strikes killed 558 people, 50 of them children

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Lebanon said Tuesday the death toll from Israeli bombardment a day earlier had risen to 558, including 50 children, in the deadliest day of violence since Hezbollah and Israel went to war in 2006.

"So far, the health ministry has recorded 558 deaths, including 50 children and 94 women," Health Minister Firass Abiad said.

"This frankly negates the lies of the Israeli enemy who said it was targeting combat forces... The truth, unfortunately, is that the vast majority, if not all, of those killed in yesterday's attacks were unarmed people in their homes," he added.

A total of 1,835 people were wounded, he said, adding that they were receiving treatment in 54 hospitals.

Four of the dead were rescuers from the Risala Scout Association, which is affiliated with Hezbollah ally Amal.

Several groups operate health centres and emergency response operations in south Lebanon.

Sixteen emergency workers and firefighters were wounded, Abiad said, adding that the Bint Jbeil hospital near the Israeli border was hit on Tuesday.

Abiad also said the toll from an Israeli strike in south Beirut on Friday that killed the head of Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force, Ibrahim Aqil, had risen to 55, including seven children.

Authorities had earlier reported 45 dead in that strike on Beirut's southern suburbs.

Related Topics

Dead Israel Beirut Lebanon Border Women All From

Recent Stories

PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP ..

PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday

12 minutes ago
 Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable deve ..

Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif

42 minutes ago
 U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate ..

U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit

2 hours ago
 Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Pa ..

Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..

2 hours ago
 realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first I ..

Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..

2 hours ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on res ..

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case

4 hours ago
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

4 hours ago
 Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Ch ..

Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

22 hours ago
 Indian actors support screening of “The Legend o ..

Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From World