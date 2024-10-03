Lebanon Says Israeli Fire Killed Over 40 Rescuers, Firefighters In 3 Days
Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 07:57 PM
Lebanon's health minister said Thursday that more than 40 paramedics and firefighters had been killed by Israeli fire in three days, among 97 killed since Hezbollah and Israel began fighting last October
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Lebanon's health minister said Thursday that more than 40 paramedics and firefighters had been killed by Israeli fire in three days, among 97 killed since Hezbollah and Israel began fighting last October.
Firass Abiad told reporters that in three days 40 people "among those working in ambulances and fire trucks" were killed.
He said 97 "paramedics and firefighters" had been killed and 188 wounded since fighting began.
The toll includes emergency personnel from organisations affiliated with Hezbollah or other Lebanese factions.
Since the clashes began, 1,974 people have been killed by Israeli fire, 127 of them children, he said. More than 9,350 people have been wounded.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Malaysia business communities sign 4 MoUs to boost trade relations
Court to indict Azam Swati on Oct 26
CDA chairman wants early launch of integrated solid waste management system
Mohammad Faizan shines with bat and ball on the opening day of President’s Cup
Other provinces should follow Punjab govt to reduce transport fares: Azma Bokhar ..
3 injured in roof collapse in Lahore
Russia drone attack kills three, including child, in northern Ukraine
Planning minister reviews ‘PBS DataFest 2024’ preparations
7 people die, 19 injured in Quetta road mishap
Libya's east lifts oil production, export blockade
CDA concludes commercial plots' auction, raises Rs 16.64 billion
BoK's Regional Agriculture Coordination Committee meets
More Stories From World
-
Russia drone attack kills three, including child, in northern Ukraine11 minutes ago
-
Libya's east lifts oil production, export blockade6 minutes ago
-
Pakistani IT firms shine at AI & Big Data Exhibition in Amsterdam8 minutes ago
-
Lebanon state media says new Israeli strikes hit south Beirut1 hour ago
-
UK hands Indian Ocean islands to Mauritius but keeps key US military base1 hour ago
-
Tunisia readies for vote as incumbent Saied eyes victory1 hour ago
-
France says Israel's 'persona non grata' designation of UN chief 'unjustified'2 hours ago
-
Iran summons European envoys over criticism of attack on Israel2 hours ago
-
On behalf of Saudi the Crown Prince, Foreign Minister participates in the third Asia Cooperation Dia ..2 hours ago
-
SAudi the Crown Prince congratulates President of Germany on Unity Day2 hours ago
-
Inbound visitor spending in first half of 2024 reaches SAR92.6 billion, says Ministry of Tourism2 hours ago
-
Australian int'l student visa applications plummet amid gov't crackdown2 hours ago