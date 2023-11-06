Open Menu

Lebanon Says Israeli Strike Kills Reporter's 4 Relatives

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2023 | 08:00 AM

Lebanon says Israeli strike kills reporter's 4 relatives

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Four relatives of a journalist were killed on Sunday in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, the official Lebanese news agency said, adding that the journalist was also wounded.

The border area between the two countries has seen regular exchanges of fire since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

The National News Agency (NNA) said the four victims are the sister of radio correspondent Samir Ayoub and her three grandchildren, aged 10, 12 and 14.

They were following the journalist's car in another vehicle when they were killed.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati denounced the attack as an "abhorrent crime committed by the Israeli enemy", and saying the cars had been targeted by drones.

On X, formerly Twitter, the foreign ministry cited Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib as saying he would bring the matter to the attention of the UN Security Council on Monday.

