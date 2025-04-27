Lebanon says one killed in Israeli drone strike

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Lebanon's health ministry said an Israeli drone strike on a border town Sunday killed one person, the latest attack despite a ceasefire that ended a war between Israel and Hezbollah fighters.

The ministry reported in a statement, "one martyr" from "the drone strike launched by the Israeli enemy on the town of Halta", in southern Lebanon.

Local media said the man was killed while working on his chicken farm.

There was no immediate comment from Israel, which has continued to carry out regular strikes in Lebanon despite the November truce that sought to halt more than a year of hostilities with Hezbollah, including two months of all-out war.

A pair of Israeli strikes on Tuesday killed a militant leader on the coast south of Beirut and one person who Israel said was a local Hezbollah commander in south Lebanon's Tyre district.

Under the November deal, Hezbollah was to pull its fighters north of Lebanon's Litani River and dismantle any remaining military infrastructure in the south.

Israel was to withdraw all its forces from south Lebanon, but troops remain in five positions that it deems "strategic".