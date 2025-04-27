Lebanon Says One Killed In Israeli Drone Strike
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2025 | 03:40 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Lebanon's health ministry said an Israeli drone strike on a border town Sunday killed one person, the latest attack despite a ceasefire that ended a war between Israel and Hezbollah fighters.
The ministry reported in a statement, "one martyr" from "the drone strike launched by the Israeli enemy on the town of Halta", in southern Lebanon.
Local media said the man was killed while working on his chicken farm.
There was no immediate comment from Israel, which has continued to carry out regular strikes in Lebanon despite the November truce that sought to halt more than a year of hostilities with Hezbollah, including two months of all-out war.
A pair of Israeli strikes on Tuesday killed a militant leader on the coast south of Beirut and one person who Israel said was a local Hezbollah commander in south Lebanon's Tyre district.
Under the November deal, Hezbollah was to pull its fighters north of Lebanon's Litani River and dismantle any remaining military infrastructure in the south.
Israel was to withdraw all its forces from south Lebanon, but troops remain in five positions that it deems "strategic".
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From World
-
Lebanon says one killed in Israeli drone strike43 seconds ago
-
25 killed, 1,000 injured in huge Iran port blast11 minutes ago
-
Thunder sweep past Grizzlies in NBA playoffs, Cavs on brink2 hours ago
-
Several killed as driver plows into Vancouver festival crowd2 hours ago
-
Greenland PM visits Denmark as Trump threats loom2 hours ago
-
All eyes turn to conclave after Pope Francis's funeral2 hours ago
-
BRICS Engineering Congress 2025: Global South's big step toward Cooperation and Innovation3 hours ago
-
Several killed as driver plows into Vancouver festival crowd3 hours ago
-
SCO National Film Festival to be held in Chongqing, China3 hours ago
-
Papal conclave: a painstaking voting process6 hours ago
-
Abuse scandals, disunity and diplomacy the new pope's challenges6 hours ago
-
Thunder sweep past Grizzlies in NBA playoffs, Cavs on brink6 hours ago