Lebanon Says Refuses Israeli Demand To Stay In Five Southern Locations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2025 | 12:40 AM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Lebanon's parliamentary speaker Nabih Berri said on Thursday that Beirut rejected Israel's demand to remain in five southern locations after a February 18 deadline for fully implementing a ceasefire deal.
Concerns have mounted ahead of a deadline for the fragile November 27 truce that ended more than a year of Israel-Hezbollah hostilities and has already been extended once, with both sides accusing each other of ceasefire violations.
Under the deal, Lebanon's military was to deploy in the south alongside United Nations peacekeepers as the Israeli army withdrew over a 60-day period, which was extended until February 18.
Hezbollah was also meant to leave its positions in the south, near the Israeli border, over that period.
The United States, a key mediator, "informed me that the Israeli occupation will withdraw from villages it still occupies on February 18, but it will remain in five points," Hezbollah ally Berri told reporters, according to a statement released by his office.
"I informed them in my name and on behalf of President General Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Judge Nawaf Salam of our absolute rejection" of this proposal," the statement added.
Earlier, Berri had met with US ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson and US Major General Jasper Jeffers.
The American general co-chairs a committee involving the United States, France, Lebanon, Israel and UN peacekeepers tasked with ensuring any ceasefire violations are identified and dealt with.
"I refused to discuss any extension to the deadline for (Israel's) withdrawal," Berri said.
"It is the responsibility of the Americans to enforce the withdrawal, otherwise they will have caused the greatest setback for the government".
- 'Honour commitments' -
On Saturday, Lebanon's prime minister named a new government, with the weakening of long-dominant Hezbollah bringing to a close a two-year period of rule by caretaker authorities.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said "we continue to urge Israel and Lebanon to honour their commitments to the cessation of hostilities understanding".
"Continued progress in Lebanese Armed Forces redeployment and Israeli Defence Force withdrawal is crucial," Haq said, adding that "the parties must avoid any action that could raise tensions, endanger civilians and further delay their return to their towns and villages on both sides".
Haq added that the "UN continues to urge the full implementation of Resolution 1701 as a comprehensive path towards longer term peace, security and stability on both sides of the Blue Line."
He was referring to the UN Security Council decision that ended a 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah.
Under Resolution 1701, only the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers can be deployed in southern Lebanon.
lar/aya/it
Recent Stories
Air Arabia reports record AED1.6 bn profit in 2024
Sharjah Chamber, Côte d'Ivoire discuss strengthening trade cooperation
Saif bin Zayed meets Roblox International CEO at WGS
UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Indonesia on re-election as Chairma ..
Saif bin Zayed meets Kurdistan's Prime Minister at WGS
12th Fujairah Open Taekwondo Championship earns place in Guinness World Records
WGS 2025: Saif bin Zayed highlights UAE’s unwavering position on its global co ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of Arab, global leadership, capa ..
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the core team behind successful hosting of the Wo ..
UAE bag 11 medals at Jiu-Jitsu Asian Youth Championship in Bangkok
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates new building for Sharjah Scout Mission
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment champions collaborative action for bo ..
More Stories From World
-
WWF legal challenge against Norway deep-sea mining fails6 minutes ago
-
Trump launches 'reciprocal tariffs' targeting allies and adversaries6 minutes ago
-
Lebanon says refuses Israeli demand to stay in five southern locations6 minutes ago
-
Ukraine minister warns against 'dividing the world' after Putin-Trump call6 minutes ago
-
Reindeer tensions stalk Swedish rally6 minutes ago
-
Vaccine critic RFK Jr. confirmed as US health secretary46 minutes ago
-
Suspected gas explosion kills four at Taiwan department store56 minutes ago
-
Swiatek tops Rybakina to reach Doha semi-finals56 minutes ago
-
Brignone wins world giant slalom in Shiffrin absence1 hour ago
-
Panama says received first plane of US deportees1 hour ago
-
Zelensky wants plan with US to 'stop Putin' before talks with Russia1 hour ago
-
Conflict puts question mark over Rwanda's world cycling championships1 hour ago