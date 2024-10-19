Lebanon Says Two Killed In Israel Strike North Of Beirut
Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2024 | 01:10 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Lebanese authorities said two people were killed in an Israeli strike on Saturday in Jounieh, north of Beirut, the first attack on the area since Hezbollah and Israel started trading fire last year.
The strike occurred on the highway connecting Beirut to the country's north, state media said.
The health ministry said an Israeli raid killed two people.
The official National news Agency said a man and his wife were killed in a drone strike on their four-wheel drive.
They were killed in a field adjacent to the road after fleeing an initial strike near their vehicle, NNA said. It did not identify them.
Jounieh, a Christian-majority town, has not been hit since Israel and Hezbollah started exchanging cross-border fire over the Gaza war last year.
The highway it lies on is one of the country's most vital arteries, especially with many fleeing south Lebanon and the capital to areas further north.
Israel ramped up its bombardment on September 23 and later in the month sent ground troops across the Lebanese border.
It has carried out a string of assassinations of officials linked to Hezbollah and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.
The strikes have reached areas outside of Hezbollah's traditional strongholds, including central Beirut and parts of north Lebanon.
The war has left at least 1,418 people dead in Lebanon, according to an AFP tally of Lebanese health ministry figures, though the real toll is likely higher.
Israel killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a south Beirut air strike on September 27, dealing the group a seismic blow.
