Open Menu

Lebanon Says Two Killed In Israel Strike North Of Beirut

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Lebanon says two killed in Israel strike north of Beirut

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Lebanese authorities said two people were killed in an Israeli strike on Saturday in Jounieh, north of Beirut, the first attack on the area since Hezbollah and Israel started trading fire last year.

The strike occurred on the highway connecting Beirut to northern Lebanon, prompting a large deployment of troops and security forces, said an AFP correspondent in the area.

The road, a key artery for those fleeing the Israel-Hezbollah war since it erupted in the south last month, suffered minimal damage.

The health ministry said an Israeli raid there killed two people.

The official National news Agency said a man and his wife were killed in a drone strike on their four-wheel drive.

They were hit in a field adjacent to the road after escaping an initial strike near their vehicle, NNA said, without identifying them.

"I saw them run out of the car," said a witness who asked to remain anonymous. "They were then hit again."

Jounieh, a Christian-majority town, has not been hit since Israel and Hezbollah started exchanging cross-border fire over the Gaza war last year.

The tit-for-tat attacks escalated into all-out war on September 23, with Israel pounding Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon's south and east as well as the southern suburbs of the capital.

Israel has also carried out a string of assassinations of officials linked to Hezbollah and Palestinian group Hamas.

Its strikes have reached areas outside of Hezbollah's traditional strongholds, including central Beirut and Christian villages in north Lebanon.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Fire Israel Gaza Road Vehicle Car Wife Man Beirut Lebanon September Christian

Recent Stories

TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainm ..

TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainment industry

1 hour ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attende ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attended Trans-Regional Seapower Symp ..

1 hour ago
 Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Du ..

Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Dubai Customs Sign Strategic MoU ..

2 hours ago
 SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’ ..

SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’S at an Unbeatable Price

2 hours ago
 PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance ..

PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance Evaluation Dashboard'

2 hours ago
 realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your F ..

Realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your Flagship Choice?

2 hours ago
Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmh ..

Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmhouse

2 hours ago
 Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked

Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked

3 hours ago
 The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Paki ..

The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis' Property) Act 2024" pr ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, England to play third Test on Oct 24 in ..

Pakistan, England to play third Test on Oct 24 in Rawalpindi

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From World