Lebanon Security Source Says New Israeli Strike On South Beirut

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Lebanon security source says new Israeli strike on south Beirut

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) A new Israeli strike hit a building in Hezbollah's south Beirut bastion Saturday, a Lebanese security official told AFP, after Israel earlier said it killed group leader Hassan Nasrallah during intense bombardment.

"A new Israeli strike targeted Beirut's southern suburbs," the official said, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

The strike hit the second and third floors of a building, the official said.

In addition to bombardment on Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon's south and east, Lebanon's National news Agency reported Saturday Israeli strikes outside the group's traditional bastions, including in the Keserwan area north of Beirut.

But Israel has in recent days shifted the focus of its operation from Gaza to Lebanon, where heavy bombing has killed hundreds and displaced around 118,000.

