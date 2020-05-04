UrduPoint.com
Lebanon Seeks Medical, Financial Aid From Int'l Community To Curb COVID-19 Crisis - Aoun

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 12:19 PM

Lebanon is in dire need of the financial and medical help from the international community, including Russia, President Michel Aoun told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Lebanon is in dire need of the financial and medical help from the international community, including Russia, President Michel Aoun told Sputnik in an interview.

"We do not know exactly how long our fight against the [coronavirus] crisis will last. We need health and financial support at the international level because of a disastrous impact of the epidemic on Lebanon's production and labor sectors, and we hope that our voice will reach the friendly country of Russia," he said.

The president noted that the COVID-19 crisis has been under control so far, due to the country's efforts and the government's coronavirus response plan, which was hailed by the World Health Organization.

"We are open to any possible aid in combating the pandemic, especially in providing our health sector with PCR tests [for detecting the virus], which will allow us to conduct spot tests as many as possible," Aoun said.

As of Monday, Lebanon has registered 737 coronavirus cases, with 25 fatalities and 200 recoveries.

