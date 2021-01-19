Lebanon Sets Record of Single-Day COVID-19 Fatalities With 53 Deaths Confirmed

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The Lebanese Health Ministry has announced that 53 coronavirus-related deaths have occurred over the past 24 hours, which is the highest number of fatalities registered in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic.

"The number of deaths among patients with coronavirus in the past day reached 53," the ministry of health said in a daily report.

To date, Lebanon has confirmed 255,956 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 1,959. Over the past day, 3,144 cases have been recorded. The highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases was recorded on Friday, when 6,154 cases were confirmed.

Lebanon imposed a general curfew for January 14-25 amid a new outbreak of COVID-19. Going outside and riding in vehicles are prohibited. All public and private institutions are closed. Stores must close at 5 p.m., before which only deliveries are allowed.