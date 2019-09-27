Lebanon Should Create Oversight Body to Enforce Access to Information Law - Watchdog

The Lebanese authorities should establish an oversight organization to enforce the Right to Access to Information Law and increase transparency and accountability, a prominent human rights watchdog said on Frida

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) The Lebanese authorities should establish an oversight organization to enforce the Right to Access to Information Law and increase transparency and accountability, a prominent human rights watchdog said on Friday.

The law, which has been in effect since 2017, postulates that all governmental data including legal, organizational and financial should be accessible, with the exception of national security, diplomacy and personal information, and trade secrets.

"Lebanon passed a law that, in theory, advances the right to information, but the failure to establish the oversight body indicates that the authorities aren't interested in increasing transparency," Lama Fakih, acting middle East director at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement.

The watchdog urges Lebanon to create an anti-corruption committee that will hold accountable those who do not comply with the law.

It also cites the lack of resources available to the country's governmental bodies as one of the main reasons for the law's lackluster implementation.

"Lebanese authorities should stop making excuses and commit the necessary resources to carry out the Access to Information Law," Fakih added.

According to Human Rights Watch, despite filing 72 information requests since February 2017, it has received just 18 meaningful replies, only 10 of which came within the 15-day requirement.