Lebanon Should Own 860 Square Km of Sea Territory in Disputed Maritime Area - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Lebanon's last proposal on the disputed maritime border with Israel is that Beirut should own 860 square kilometers of sea territory, Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib said on Monday.

"Regarding the demarcation of maritime borders with Israel, Lebanon is in contact with all interested parties.

..Our position is that Lebanon should own 860 square kilometers of sea territory, no matter what form that area will be. This was our last sent proposal," Bouhabib told reporters.