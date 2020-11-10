Lebanon Should Revive Plans for Syrian Refugee Conference Once Cabinet Formed - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Lebanon should return to the idea of holding the Beirut conference to launch a plan for the repatriation of Syrian refugees once a new cabinet is formed, the general supervisor of the Lebanon Crisis Response Plan (LCRP), Dr. Assem Abi Ali, told Sputnik in an interview.

Initially slated for August 6, the conference was to put into action the plan adopted by the government in July. The event was indefinitely postponed in light of the August 4 Beirut port explosion and the subsequent resignation of the cabinet.

"The resignation of the government put this conference on hold, because the current government has the status of a caretaker government and cannot do such operational steps by different ministries .

.. I believe that whenever there will be a new government, there should be a reactivation of this conference in order to put the plan into action," Abi Ali said.

The reason behind the conference, the official explained, is to promote an operational framework for the "safe and dignified return" of Syrian refugees in cooperation with the international community, UN agencies, and especially the Syrian government."

Home to both Syrian and Palestinian refugees, Lebanon has the world's largest number of refugees per capita. The LCRP is a joint Lebanon-UN plan to provide an effective response to the Syrian refugee situation and support the host country.