Lebanon Signs $121Mln Deal With Germany to Restore Infrastructure, Fight COVID-19

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Lebanon has signed two agreements with the German authorities totaling 100 million Euros (around $121.3 million) on rebuilding the country's infrastructure and handling the coronavirus pandemic, a press service of the Arab republic's foreign ministry said.

"Minister [of Foreign Affairs] Charbel Wehbe signed with German Ambassador [to Beirut] Andreas Kindl two agreements for a total of 100 million euros allocated directly by the German government to Lebanon for carrying out emergency work as part of efforts to restore infrastructure and help Lebanon fight the coronavirus," the service said.

The funds are earmarked for tackling a number of Primary tasks, including the restoration of schools and water supply systems, according to the ministry.

The top Lebanese diplomat expressed hope that the signed accords would help Beirut receive more support from financial organizations.