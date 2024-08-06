Lebanon source says 5 fighters dead as Hezbollah, Israel trade fire

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) A Lebanese security source said an Israeli strike killed five Hezbollah fighters in the south on Tuesday, with the group claiming attacks on northern Israel, including one with explosive drones.

Lebanon's health ministry said an "Israeli enemy raid on a house in the town of Mayfadun", near the southern city of Nabatiyeh, killed five people.

The dead "were all Hezbollah fighters", a security source told AFP, requesting anonymity.