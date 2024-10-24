Lebanon state media says 2 killed in Israeli strike on car on highway

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Lebanon's official National news Agency said an Israeli strike targeting a car on a highway leading to the capital Beirut killed two people on Thursday.

"An enemy drone targeted a car on the Kahale road," the NNA said, referring to a mountain area on the main highway between Beirut and the eastern Bekaa Valley.