Lebanon State Media Says 2 Killed In Israeli Strike On Car On Highway

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Lebanon state media says 2 killed in Israeli strike on car on highway

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Lebanon's official National news Agency said an Israeli strike targeting a car on a highway leading to the capital Beirut killed two people on Thursday.

"An enemy drone targeted a car on the Kahale road," the NNA said, referring to a mountain area on the main highway between Beirut and the eastern Bekaa Valley.

